Giants hold on for nerve-wracking 14-7 win over Commanders to snap four-game skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sunday was a day of refreshing firsts for the Giants.

Darren Waller’s first touchdown as a Giant. Rookie Deonte Banks’ first NFL interception. Dexter Lawrence’s first two sacks of the year.

The offense’s first touchdown in 220 game minutes, in head coach Brian Daboll’s first week running the offensive meetings.

Tyrod Taylor’s second straight game looking at times like a first-string quarterback on an NFL depth chart.

Their first win in five weeks, a desperately-needed 14-7 victory over their annual get-right opponent, the Washington Commanders.

Not that it came easily. Not that this means everything is right with the team.

But GM Joe Schoen and Daboll had to have this game to keep up the appearance of showing progress in some areas at some point this season.

And their team showed some life Sunday, even though there were plenty of nervous moments and missed opportunities that kept the game close during a nail-biter of a second half.

Their 14-0 halftime lead got cut in half at 10:21 of the third quarter when Sterling Shepard muffed a punt at the Giants 21-yard line, and Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. punched in a rushing touchdown six plays later.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (1.5 sacks), who terrorized Commanders quarterback Sam Howell early, dropped a sure interception late in the third quarter that might have helped ice the game.

Daboll’s offense, which had outgained Washington 256-46 in the first half, stalled and racked up only 37 yards in the third quarter to the Commanders’ 135.

Leonard Williams blocked a Joey Slye field goal attempt with 13:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, the first Giants blocked field goal since Kerry Wynn did it in 2017 against the Denver Broncos.

But Saquon Barkley lost a fumble for the second time in his career at Washington’s 8 yard line with 7:46 to play, punched out and recovered by Daron Payne. And Wink Martindale’s defense needed a fourth-and-goal stop with 56 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson dropped a Howell pass just outside the goal line near the left sideline, with safety Jason Pinnock shoving him out of bounds for good measure.

Fittingly, though, the ugly game only ended when Washington’s Payne got hurt, and the Commanders didn’t have a timeout with 33 seconds remaining, which meant running the clock to zero on the visitors for the loss.

The Giants’ defense dominated early. They posted six sacks, more than their league-low five sacks through the season’s first six weeks.

Taylor finished 18 of 29 passing for 279 yards and two TD passes. He did most of his damage in the first half, completing 14 of 22 passes for 209 yards and the two second-quarter scores: a 15-yard pass to Waller at 14:18 and a 32-yard catch and run to Barkley at 8:56.

Waller led the team with seven catches for 98 yards and his TD. Rookie Jalin Hyatt caught two deep balls for 75 yards.

A patchwork Giants offensive line missing three starters looked strong early but allowed four sacks and wore down late against Washington’s sturdy defensive front.

Thankfully, Daboll’s team had built up enough of a cushion to hold on. They improved to 1-1 in the NFC East.

And now they’ll turn their attention to a huge test against their MetLife Stadium roommates, the Jets, two days before the NFL’s Halloween trade deadline.