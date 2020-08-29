Giants hold intrasquad scrimmage: 7 takeaways

The New York Giants held their Blue-White scrimmage on Friday night at MetLife Stadium and were undeterred by occasional heavy rain.

In the end, the Blue team defeated the White team, 23-22.

Here are seven key takeaways from the scrimmage.

Offensive line struggled

The Giants feel confident they have sufficiently rebuilt their offensive line with a group of Dave Gettleman’s famed hog mollies. But if Friday night is any indication, there’s still a long way to go.

The entire first-team offensive line struggled, but more specifically, it was offensive tackles Andrew Thomas, the team’s first-round pick, and Cam Fleming who played poorly.

Both players were beaten for at least one sack, while the interior offensive line had a rough time opening lanes for running back Saquon Barkley & Co.

“The offensive line, to be honest with you, it’s live competition. We’re going out there, there’s some different tools we can use to help these guys in games. We chose to keep this a little bit vanilla tonight so it takes a little bit of tools you can use through game planning away from it. We have to see more improvement in the one on one matchups and how they handle it across the board,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters.

Lorenzo Carter dominated

The offensive line’s loss was Lorenzo Carters gain on Friday night. The third-year linebacker, who has impressed throughout training camp, dominated from the word go.

Carter recorded four sacks on the night, including one each on Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming. He beat reserve tight end Levine Toilolo for a sack as well. He also forced a fumble on Daniel Jones and recovered it, but it was blown dead because he touched the quarterback first (red jersey was on).

“Zo has been very particular in training camp, he has made a lot of improvement. He plays with a high motor. He is developing a skill set to really expand on what his game has been in the past. Bret (Bielema) is doing a phenomenal job with him,” Judge said.

If Carter plays the way he did on Friday night, the Giants aren’t going to have a problem generating a pass rush.

Daniel Jones wasn’t sharp

Sounds the alarms!

Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was just an off night, but Jones, who’s had an up-and-down camp, was mostly down on Friday night. He was under constant pressure and he wasn’t helped by dropped passes, but he didn’t look sharp by any measure or to anyone’s eye.

Jones couldn’t get the offense in gear and during his five offensive series, he managed to lead the Giants to just a single field goal. Three of the other series ended in a punt and a fourth ended with a fumble.

