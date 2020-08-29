Giants hold intrasquad scrimmage: 7 takeaways

The New York Giants held their Blue-White scrimmage on Friday night at MetLife Stadium and were undeterred by occasional heavy rain.
In the end, the Blue team defeated the White team, 23-22.
Here are seven key takeaways from the scrimmage.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Offensive line struggled
The Giants feel confident they have sufficiently rebuilt their offensive line with a group of Dave Gettleman’s famed hog mollies. But if Friday night is any indication, there’s still a long way to go.
The entire first-team offensive line struggled, but more specifically, it was offensive tackles Andrew Thomas, the team’s first-round pick, and Cam Fleming who played poorly.
Both players were beaten for at least one sack, while the interior offensive line had a rough time opening lanes for running back Saquon Barkley & Co.
“The offensive line, to be honest with you, it’s live competition. We’re going out there, there’s some different tools we can use to help these guys in games. We chose to keep this a little bit vanilla tonight so it takes a little bit of tools you can use through game planning away from it. We have to see more improvement in the one on one matchups and how they handle it across the board,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters.
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Lorenzo Carter dominated
The offensive line’s loss was Lorenzo Carters gain on Friday night. The third-year linebacker, who has impressed throughout training camp, dominated from the word go.
Carter recorded four sacks on the night, including one each on Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming. He beat reserve tight end Levine Toilolo for a sack as well. He also forced a fumble on Daniel Jones and recovered it, but it was blown dead because he touched the quarterback first (red jersey was on).
“Zo has been very particular in training camp, he has made a lot of improvement. He plays with a high motor. He is developing a skill set to really expand on what his game has been in the past. Bret (Bielema) is doing a phenomenal job with him,” Judge said.
If Carter plays the way he did on Friday night, the Giants aren’t going to have a problem generating a pass rush.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Jones wasn’t sharp
Sounds the alarms!
Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was just an off night, but Jones, who’s had an up-and-down camp, was mostly down on Friday night. He was under constant pressure and he wasn’t helped by dropped passes, but he didn’t look sharp by any measure or to anyone’s eye.
Jones couldn’t get the offense in gear and during his five offensive series, he managed to lead the Giants to just a single field goal. Three of the other series ended in a punt and a fourth ended with a fumble.
Judge shared more positive sentiments with reporters, but there’s no way he’s going to be happy looking back over the film.
“We need to make sure that we give him some help as far as getting this out. Receivers need to do their job as far as taking advantage of opportunities right there,” Judge said. “But I thought Daniel was productive when he was in there. Obviously, there are things to clean up. This is like any other preseason game. We have to look at this very critically as a team, be very honest with our players, let them know where we’re at and where we have to go going forward.”
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Plenty of running back depth
One area the Giants certainly won’t have to worry about in 2020 is running back. From Saquon Barkley to Dion Lewis and from Wayne Gallman to Javon Leake, there’s a lot to work with.
Gallman, who had a 44-yard touchdown run, and Lewis, who was masterful coming out of the backfield, certainly shined the brightest on Friday night.
Javon Leake also made his presence felt.
“Wayne, he’s a guy who’s really flashed over the course of the entire training camp. He’s a guy that we’ve challenged and told him we want to see how he responds in competitive situations. Obviously tonight, he had a good night. But he’s a guy that’s shown a lot of potential throughout his career. He’s shown a lot of improvement for us, and we’re happy with the night he had tonight,” Judge said of Gallman.
“There was some space to hit it. He didn’t waste the opportunity. He did a good job tonight in the run game. Took advantage of some opportunities. We’ll watch the tape and we’ll evaluate all of our players as we go,” Judge added on Leake.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Evan Engram, Blake Martinez didn’t play
Veteran linebacker Blake Martinez missed practice on Thursday, but Judge dismissed it as a minor issue. However, when it came time to play on Friday night, he was noticeably absent.
“On Blake, no, there’s no update based on what we talked about [Thursday] night,” Judge said. “I’ll check with the trainers and see where he’s at right there.”
Also not playing was tight end Evan Engram, who ended last season on injured reserve due to a foot injury that required surgery. However, Engram has been healthy and playing at elite level in camp, so his absence was concerning.
Worry not, says Judge.
“In terms of Evan, look honestly, we’ve just been pounding him so much in practice that we’ve really kind of backed off a little bit with load management,” Judge said. “It wasn’t just him. We made decisions going in in terms of how we were going to use all of our players. These are things we look at in terms of total reps they’re taking at practice, some of the GPS numbers we get from our strength staff and training staff. It was a calculated decision tonight that we just said hey, you know what, tonight’s a night, even if it was a regular practice, we may have backed off Evan a little bit.”
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Graham Gano was automatic
Rain? Wind? Pumped in crowd noise at MetLife Stadium? No matter for Mr. Automatic, Graham Gano.
Gano was perfect on all three of his field goal attempts, including a game-winning boot from 41 yards out, and didn’t miss a point after attempt.
There’s not much more to add here, but it’s worth noting that Gano looks both healthy and comfortable.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Judge 0-for-1 on challenges
Judge wants to prepare the Giants for literally everything, so he even went through the motions of challenging a play on Friday night.
He lost.
“The challenge which obviously wasn’t a critical play. I wanted to make sure we took an opportunity to get used to the challenge operation to the entire team,” Judge said. “These are things we wanted to make sure that we experienced as much as players, as coaches for the communication aspect.”
Little details continue to be big talking points and learning opportunities for Judge and these Giants.