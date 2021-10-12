Giants hit a low point in latest USA TODAY power rankings

The New York Giants franchise is circling the drain and find themselves at an all-time low point, so it should come as little surprise that their spot in the USA TODAY power rankings is representative of that.

Following a 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — a game in which several starters went down with injury — the Giants plummeted to No. 31 overall. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars are worse.

31. Giants (28): Who’s left to play for Big Blue after QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kenny Golladay all went down Sunday? Start with first-round rookie WR Kadarius Toney, whose 189 receiving yards at Dallas broke Odell Beckham’s single-game team record (185) for rookies.

Comparatively, the Washington Football Team dropped two to No. 22 overall, while the Philadelphia Eagles climbed four spots to No. 21 overall.

The Cowboys, who suddenly look like one of the best teams in football, rose one spot tp No. 4 overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3), Los Angeles Rams (2) and Arizona Cardinals (1) round out the top four.