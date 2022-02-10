Giants hiring Andre Patterson as defensive line coach: report

Vikings coach Andre Patterson

The Giants are hiring Andre Patterson as their new defensive line coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

And that's not all. The Giants are also hiring Tony Sparano, Jr. as an assistant offensive line coach, reports Jonathan M Alexander of The Charlotte Observer.

Patterson was overseeing Minnesota's defensive line while holding the duties of co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under former head coach Mike Zimmer. He has 18 years in the NFL and 39 total years coaching football, so the experience is most certainly there.



As for Sparano, he had been working in the same position with the Carolina Panthers.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen worked with Sparano, Jr.'s father -- the late Tony Sparano -- with the Miami Dolphins in 2011. Sparano, Jr. was an offensive quality control coach for the Dolphins that year.



With the additions of Sparano, Jr. and Patterson, the Giants' coaching staff under Daboll is continuing to come together.

The Giants have hired Don "Wink" Martindale as defensive coordinator, Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator, Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach, Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach, Laura Young as director of coaching operations, and have Thomas McGaughey returning as special teams coordinator.



Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox are expected to be assistants under Martindale.