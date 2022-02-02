Giants hiring Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach

The Giants are hiring Shea Tierney as their quarterbacks coach, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Tierney was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills for the last two seasons.

He initially joined the Bills in 2018 as an offensive assistant.



With Tierney on board, the Giants' staff under new head coach Brian Daboll is continuing to come together.

Vacchiano reported on Tuesday that the Giants are bringing Thomas McGaughey back as their special teams coordinator.



As far as the rest of Daboll's staff, Ken Dorsey -- one of his targets for offensive coordinator -- will be staying with the Buffalo Bills after being promoted to OC. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo and Tom Pelissero, the Giants' finalists for OC with Dorsey out of the picture are Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea, and Mike Kafka.

Daboll said on Monday that the team plans to bring back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham if he doesn't get a head coaching job elsewhere.