Giants hiring Shane Bowen to be new defensive coordinator

The Giants have hired Shane Bowen to be the team's new defensive coordinator, SNY's Connor Hughes has confirmed.

Bowen, who has spent the last six seasons with the Titans as their defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel, will replace Wink Martindale who mutually agreed to part ways after the end of the regular season.

Through Bowen's tenure in Tennessee, he led one of the stingiest defenses in the league, especially against the run. From 2021 through 2022, opponents averaged a league-low 80.7 rushing yards per game against the Titans.

Tennessee ranked 10th, 11th and 16th in points per game and was especially stout in the red zone where they ranked seventh in 2021, before being the top-rated unit in both 2022 and 2023.

Following Martindale's exit, the Giants brought in a number of names to interview for the vacant defensive coordinator position, including Bowen who met with the Giants in January.

Giants also interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly, Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.

Giants defensive back coach Jerome Henderson was also a candidate to fill the vacancy.