Giants hiring Penn State defensive line coach
New Giants coach Joe Judge is reaching into the college ranks for the latest addition to his staff.
According to Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times, Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is leaving for a job on the Giants staff.
The 49-year-old Spencer also held the titles of associate head coach and run game coordinator at Penn State.
He came to Penn State with coach James Franklin, following him from Vanderbilt.
