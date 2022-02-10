Giants hiring Mike Groh as wide receivers coach: report

Mike Groh at practice

The Giants are hiring Mike Groh as their wide receivers coach, reports The Record's Art Stapleton.

Groh has bounced around all over the place in his coaching career, most recently serving as the wide receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts. But he also was a coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2018-2019.

As a former wide receiver himself, Groh has had the role multiple times, with the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and even the University of Alabama, as well as his alma mater, Virginia.

The only assistant position left on the offensive side of Brian Daboll's staff is running backs coach. Bobby Johnson (offensive line), Tony Sparano Jr. (asst. OL ), Shea Tierney (quarterbacks) and Andy Bischoff (tight ends) round out that group with Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator.