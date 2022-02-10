Giants hiring Mike Groh as receivers coach

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has made another hire for his offensive staff.

According to multiple reports, Mike Groh will be New York’s receivers coach.

Groh has spent the last two seasons as the Colts’ receivers coach. He was previously with Philadelphia under Doug Pederson from 2017-2019 — first as a receivers coach and then as the club’s offensive coordinator when Frank Reich departed for Indianapolis.

The son of former Wake Forest, Jets, and West Virginia head coach Al Groh, Mike has also had stints with the Jets, Bears, and Rams in the league.

