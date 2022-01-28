Giants are hiring Dolphins head coach candidate Brian Daboll

After NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Friday that the Dolphins had submitted a request for a second interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, he appears to have just gotten a new job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Giants are hiring Daboll to be the next head coach of their franchise.

Many believed that Daboll was the favorite to land the job in Miami, as he had previously worked with quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa at Alabama and had great success turning an up-and-down Josh Allen into a potential MVP candidate.

The Dolphins are now down to just two candidates for their open position, including Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

It’s likely that both will meet with the team next week, and one could be hired just after that.

