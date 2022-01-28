Giants hiring Brian Daboll as head coach, what it means for Daniel Jones and the offense | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the news of the Giants hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Vacchiano points out how Daboll rebuilt the Bills offense into a powerhouse and what that could mean for QB Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, is SNY's NFL Insider covering the New York Giants and NY Jets. Vacchiano co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.