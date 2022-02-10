The Giants are bringing in a veteran assistant for one of their position groups.

According to multiple reports, Andre Patterson is joining New York as the team’s defensive line coach.

Patterson spent the last eight seasons with the Vikings under head coach Mike Zimmer. He was the defensive line coach from 2014-2019 before adding co-defensive coordinator duties in 2020. Minnesota added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

With decades of experience in the league, Patterson has also coached defensive line for the Patriots, Cowboys, Browns, and Broncos.

Giants hiring Andre Patterson as defensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk