Giants hire University of Tennessee strength and conditioning coach

Craig Fitzgerald is leaving the University of Tennessee to take a job as the Giants’ strength and conditioning coach, he announced on social media.

He replaces Aaron Wellman, who left for Indiana University.

Fitzgerald served as the director of football sports performance for the Vols for two seasons.

He previously spent four seasons in the NFL with the Texans.

Fitzgerald also has worked at Penn State as its football strength and conditioning program from 2012-13 following three seasons leading South Carolina’s strength and conditioning efforts.

