Giants hire Tim Kelly as tight ends coach

The Giants have hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to be their new tight ends coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Kelly is entering his 11th season in the NFL as a coach. He was the Titans' passing game coordinator in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2023-24 season. Prior to Tennessee, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as their OC.

He replaces last season's TE coach, Andy Bischoff, who left to join Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is the second former Titans coach to join the Giants in as many days. Big Blue hired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday to be their DC. Both Bowen and Kelly served under Mike Vrabel, but were free to pursue other opportunities once Vrabel was let go as head coach by the Titans following the end of the regular season.

Kelly will now work with the Giants' tight ends, including 23-year-old Daniel Bellinger and veteran Darren Waller.