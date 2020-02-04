Giants hire Stephen Brown as offensive assistant

The Giants are hiring Stephen Brown as an offensive assistant, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Brown worked with new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for four seasons in Dallas, serving in the same role. He helped coordinate the running game, while also serving as a point person for Garrett on research projects and day-to-day operations.

Brown spent two seasons with the Bills. He was assistant to the head coach/special teams assistant in 2013-14.

He coordinated all operational aspects for players and coaches and was included in multiple aspects of game-management decisions.

Brown’s other coaching experience came in the college ranks at Syracuse and at the University of Tennessee.