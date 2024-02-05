Giants to hire Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator

The Giants have found their next defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, New York is hiring Shane Bowen for the role.

Bowen, 37, was the Titans' defensive coordinator under former head coach Mike Vrabel over the last three seasons. In 2023, Tennessee ranked No. 16 in points allowed and No. 18 in yards allowed.

Bowen was previously the Titan’s outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020. He was a defensive assistant for the Texans from 2016-2017.

The Giants announced they had mutually agreed to part ways with former coordinator Wink Martindale on Jan. 10.