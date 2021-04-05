Giants hire Russ Callaway as offensive assistant

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Offensive improvement is a must for the Giants this season and the team has added another assistant coach to help with that effort.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com had the first report that the team is hiring LSU senior offensive analyst Russ Callaway as an offensive assistant.

He worked with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan in Baton Rouge and Linehan spent several years working under Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett while Garrett was the Cowboys head coach.

Callaway was hired by LSU last year after serving as the offensive coordinator at Samford for five seasons. Former Steelers and current Rams quarterback Devlin Hodges was among his players at the school. Callaway also worked at Murray State and Alabama on his way up the coaching ladder.

