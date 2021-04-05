Giants to hire Russ Callaway as analyst: report

Joe Judge looks on 12/20/2020

The Giants are hiring Russ Callaway as an offensive analyst on head coach Joe Judge's staff, according to a report Monday morning by AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

Callaway spent the 2020 season in college football as an offensive analyst at LSU.

Prior to a one-year stint with the Tigers, Callaway was an assistant for the Samford Bulldogs from 2015-19. He coached wide receivers in 2015 before adding his coordinator role from 2016-19.

Callaway came to Samford after serving as Murray State's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013-14.

He got his start with Alabama under head coach Nick Saban (2006-present) from 2011-12. On a staff that included Judge in 2011, the Crimson Tide won back-to-back BCS National Championships during Callaway's time assisting the defense as an analyst working with inside linebackers.

Callaway played quarterback at Valdosta State, where he graduated in 2010 with his business-management degree. He spent his final season with the Blazers as a student assistant after suffering a career-ending injury.