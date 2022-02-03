The Giants are hiring Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

She is believed to be the first woman hired on the coaching side for the Giants in their history.

Young served as the player services coordinator for the Bills. She is joining the staff of Brian Daboll, who previously was the offensive coordinator of the Bills.

She worked with players and their families in the transition to Buffalo along with assisting the player development team in the daily needs for players.

The 2021 season was her 16th in the NFL since she was recruited to work on the business side in client services with the Ravens. Rex Ryan hired her as an assistant to the head coach with the Jets, and she followed him to Buffalo and stayed after his departure.

Giants hire Laura Young as director of coaching operations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk