Giants to hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The two-week search that included nine original candidates and 12 total interviews has come to an end. And the New York Giants have decided to hire Joe Schoen as their next general manager.

Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The #Giants have identified #Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as their next GM, per me and @MikeGarafolo. They will begin working on a deal. The right-hand man to Buffalo GM Brandon Beane is ready to run his own place. He’ll do it at NYG. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Schoen was the favorite going into the GM search and it comes as little surprise that he was both a finalist and the ultimate choice for New York.

The 42-year-old Schoen has been Brandon Beane’s right hand man for the Buffalo Bills since 2017, serving as their assistant general manager. In total, he has more than 20 years of scouting and executive experience.

Prior to joining the Bills, Schoen broke into the NFL as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He then got bumped up to scouting assistant and was later promoted to southeast and southwest scout.

Schoen also spent five years as the Miami Dolphins’ national scout before being promoted to assistant director of college scouting. He then spent four years serving as their director of player personnel.

Born in Elkhart, Indiana, Schoen graduated from DePauw University with a communications degree in 2001. He played quarterback and wide receiver throughout his college career, and was even named a team captain during his senior season.

Schoen takes over for Dave Gettleman, who “retired” at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

