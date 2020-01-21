Giants hire Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach

The Giants have hired Jerome Henderson as their defensive backs coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Falcons dismissed Henderson after the season. He had served as Atlanta’s secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator.

Henderson spent four seasons with the Falcons after four seasons coaching under Jason Garrett in Dallas.

Garrett is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Henderson worked as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach from 2012-15.

He also has worked for the Jets and Browns.