Giants to hire Jeff Nixon as running backs coach

The New York Giants lost running backs coach DeAndre Smith to the Indianapolis Colts last week but it didn’t take them long to find a replacement.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Giants are expected to hire Jeff Nixon as their next running backs coach.

Former #Panthers AHC Jeff Nixon is expected to join the #Giants staff as RBs coach, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 23, 2023

Nixon did an impressive job a season ago after the Carolina Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey. He guided D’Onta Foreman to a breakout season and also helped raise the game of backup Chuba Hubbard.

The 48-year-old Nixon is also no stranger to Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Back in 2011, when Daboll was serving as offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, he hired Nixon to be his running backs coach.

In addition to his stints with the Panthers and Dolphins, Nixon has also held staff roles for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as a multitude of college programs.

