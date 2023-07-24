Giants hire former Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams as assistant special teams coach

121933 Newark, NJ 1/28/2014 Denver Broncos Mike Adams talks with the media during Media Day at the Prudential Center for Super Bowl XLVIII. / TYSON TRISH / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just one day before veterans report for training camp, the Giants have made an addition to their coaching staff.

The team announced on Monday that former Pro-Bowl safety Mike Adams has been hired as an assistant special teams coach. He’ll join fellow assistant Stephen Thomas under special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

Adams fills the role that had been left vacant by Anthony Blevins, who was recently named the head coach of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers.

During his playing days, Adams suited up for six different teams, though he earned both of his Pro Bowl selections as a member of the Colts in 2014 and 2015. Overall, he appeared in 228 games at the NFL level (149 starts), recording 30 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and 935 combined tackles.

A Paterson, N.J. native, Adams begins his second NFL coaching job. He was also an assistant defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears in 2021.