Giants to hire Colts WRs coach Mike Groh

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants are expected to hire Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for the same role, per Art Stapleton of The Record.

Groh has been with the Colts for two seasons as the wide receivers coach under Frank Reich. He joined the Colts staff in 2020 after his two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Groh was also a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role with the Carolina Panthers before they hired Ben McAdoo.

It isn’t clear what the motive for a lateral move is with Groh holding the same role on the Giants coaching staff, but this is another spot the Colts will have to replace this offseason.

