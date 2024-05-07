Giants hire Chris Snee, who began scouting career with Jaguars

New York is hiring former Giants offensive lineman Chris Snee as a scout, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

While Snee is best known in New York as a two-time Super Bowl-winning right guard over 10 seasons with the Giants, he began his NFL front office career with Jacksonville, in 2017.

Then, Snee was hired by the Jaguars as a college offensive line scout and an offseason assistant to Jacksonville’s offensive line coaching staff.

Snee had a strong connection to the team’s front office at the time: Former Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, who coached Snee with the Giants and became his father-in-law in 2004.

“During my 10 years playing in the NFL, I took a lot of pride in how hard I prepared and the amount of information I was able to obtain through the film I consumed,” Snee said upon his hiring by the Jaguars.

“Watching film and evaluating collegiate linemen are two very different tasks, but I am going to work hard, keep my head down and learn from my peers. Scouting has always been a field that interested me, so I’m excited about the opportunity to join this staff and I’m thrilled about the challenge ahead.”

Snee spent one season with Jacksonville and entered the off-field coaching ranks in 2022, when he was hired as an analyst by his alma mater, Boston College. He spent two seasons in the role.

New York’s second-round pick in 2004, Snee started in each of his 141 appearances with the Giants from his rookie season through 2013. He received First-Team All-Pro recognition in 2008 and earned four Pro Bowl nods during his playing career.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire