Giants hire Cam Achord as special teams assistant

The New York Giants continued to round out their coaching staff on Friday, hiring Cam Achord as an assistant special teams coach.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan was the first to report news of the hiring.

The 37-year-old Achord began his coaching career as a special teams graduate assistant for Southern Mississippi in 2010. In 2012, he was promoted to offensive graduate assistant before joining Southwest Mississippi Community College in 2013.

Achord remained at Southwest Mississippi CC through 2017, serving in various roles ranging from running backs coach to special teams coordinator to offensive coordinator.

In 2018, Bill Belichick hired Achord as the New England Patriots’ assistant special teams coach. In 2020, he became the team’s special teams coordinator, where he remained through the 2023 regular season.

During his time with the Patriots, Achord picked up a Super Bowl LIII title.

The Giants had an opening at the position after promoting Mike Adams to assistant secondary coach.

