Giants hire Brian Daboll’s son as assistant coach

NFL coaches frequently give jobs to their sons, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll is no exception.

Christian Daboll has been added to the coaching staff with the title of offensive assistant, according to the Giants’ website. The younger Daboll’s name was quietly added to the website with no formal announcement, perhaps an attempt not to draw too much attention to a move that will surely result in some criticism for nepotism.

For the last three and a half years, Christian Daboll has been a student at Penn State and worked with the football coaching staff there. Brian Daboll told Giants.com last season that he had visited Penn State when all the seniors, including his son, were honored.

“He’s been a student-coach there for three and a half years; he signals the plays in,” Brian Daboll said. “So, they honored all the senior players, and the support staff that are seniors also got honored before the game. It was a nice Saturday drive to see him at Penn State, and we drove right back after the game.”

Christian Daboll’s specific job responsibilities are not known.

