Giants hire Brian Daboll as head coach, keeping Brian Flores in play for Saints

The New York Giants wrapped up their head coach search on Friday by hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the job, a move that carries several meaningful repercussions for the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s start with the obvious impact: Daboll was one of the finalists for this job, along with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — who has scheduled an interview with the New Orleans Saints in the near future about maybe replacing Sean Payton. Now that he isn’t in consideration for the Giants gig, Flores can freely interview with New Orleans.

But that’s not all. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Saints had asked for an interview of their own with Daboll, before he accepted the job in New York. So he was another top candidate on their radar, even if he and the team were unable to meet. That’s a consequence of entering the hiring cycle so late in the process.

The Saints have also scheduled a meeting with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the days ahead, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, though it’s unclear yet if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers granted permission for a requested interview with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Per the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams must meet with at least two minority candidates for executive positions (head coach and general manager), and it’s possible that New Orleans is just checking boxes by looking to speak with Flores, Glenn, or Leftwich before more seriously considering candidates like incumbent defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. But the number of interview requests they’re sending out and this interest in Daboll suggests they’re giving the head coach search the thoroughness it deserves. In the end, they’ll be better off for it.

