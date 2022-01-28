Giants to hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as new head coach
Giants have chosen Brian Daboll as their next head coach @NFLonFOX working out the deal now
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 28, 2022
The Giants and Eagles will renew their NFC East rivalry with a new addition for New York after Jay Glazer reported that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will be named the new head coach.
The Giants had initially announced that they had completed their second interview Friday with Leslie Frazier and Brian Flores, but it seems Daboll was the man from the start.
Daboll turned Josh Allen into a star, helping the former Wyoming quarter alleviate his accuracy and ball placement issues prior to the offensive coordinator arriving and the results have been outstanding.
Daboll’s resume is impressive and he’s worked with some of the top collegiate and NFL quarterback’s over the past 14-years.
resume: Jets QBs coach (2007–2008), Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator (2009–2010), Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator (2011), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (2012), New England Patriots (2013-16) offensive assistant/TEs coach, University of Alabama offensive coordinator/QBs coach (2017), Bills offensive coordinator (2018-present)
Daboll’s willingness to utilize the running game should be another plus, and he’ll look to finally get Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley on the same page.
