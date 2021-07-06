Should Giants’ Will Hernandez fear the chopping block?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants have invested a substantial number of assets into their offensive line over the past decade and have little to show for it. It continues to be the leading concern of many and despite the team’s current level of confidence, the unit is not exactly inspiring.

Arguably, the Giants got worse across their offensive line this offseason, parting ways with veteran Kevin Zeitler and replacing him with Zach Fulton. Meanwhile, Andrew Thomas will return at left tackle after an up-and-down rookie campaign, Nick Gate will start at center for the second straight year and right tackle will be determined via training camp battle between Matt Peart and Nate Solder.

Related

Chris Simms: 'Nothing can beat' growing up son of Giants QB

PFF names Odell Beckham Jr. the Giants' best value pick since 2006

Eli Manning still mentoring Giants QB Daniel Jones

Shane Lemieux, who Pro Football Focus graded out as one of the worst offensive linemen in football a season ago, will also factor in at the guard position. Ditto for former second-round pick Will Hernandez.

Perhaps more than the rest, Hernandez is an interesting case. He started every game for the Giants since being drafted until coming down with COVID-19 last season. He was replaced and eventually supplanted by the aforementioned Lemieux and is not guaranteed to win a starting job this year.

For that reason, in a breakdown of 32 players who should fear the chopping block, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports listed Hernandez among them.

One of the most highly-touted lineman of his draft class, Hernandez has been a combination of flash and disappointment over the course of his rookie contract in New York. He’s gone from being full-time starter to missing time due to COVID-19 and returning as a rotational player. In his absence, it was Shane Lemieux who plugged in and played admirably, something that caught the attention of both head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett — two individuals who weren’t around when Dave Gettleman drafted Hernandez and, as such, don’t have any “draft loyalty” to him. Entering the final year of his deal, there’s enough value to potentially trade Hernandez and use the cap savings elsewhere, especially if undrafted rookie Jake Burton raises some eyebrows.

Given how weak the Giants are across their O-line, it’s hard to envision any scenario in which Hernandez gets sent packing after training camp. The last thing New York can afford to do is thin out Daniel Jones’ protection even further, especially by giving up on a player with Hernandez’s potential.

While Hernandez has yet to live up to his draft pedigree, the Giants are in no position to cut bait and run.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Team Fantasy Previews

    The NBC Sports EDGE Football crew break down every NFL team's outlook from a fantasy football perspective for the 2021 season. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Former Mets pitcher on how sticky substance checks should happen | Shea Anything

    On the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins explains to Doug Williams why it would be best for MLB to move their process for checking pitchers for sticky substances off the field, and explains how it could be done effectively that way. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs Yankees Highlights: Nimmo, Dom Smith, Lindor spark offense in 8-3 win

    In these Mets vs Yankees highlights, Brandon Nimmo missed 56 games with a hand injury but he returned to the Mets lineup with three hits and helped spark a struggling offense in an 8-3 beatdown of the Yankees. Dom Smith also had three hits and drove in three runs while Francisco Lindor reached base four times. Taijuan Walker continued his outstanding season on the mound, no-hitting the Yankees through five innings.

  • With commitment of J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State has five of the top 10 prospects in the 2021 class

    What an exception top end of the recruiting class for 2021. Is it possible that Ryan Day is a better recruiter than Urban Meyer?

  • Packers rookie Eric Stokes surprises grandma with new house

    Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes kept a promise he made over a decade ago, buying his grandma her dream home.

  • The NFL’s top 11 slot receivers

    Slot receivers are more important than ever in the NFL, and here are the league's 11 best.

  • Joe Schobert: Trevor Lawrence has a “once-in-a-generation arm”

    The Jaguars announced quarterback Trevor Lawrence had signed his rookie deal on Monday, putting the No. 1 pick under contract with training camp still a few weeks away. How Lawrence performs will significantly factor into Jacksonville’s overall success in 2021 and beyond. One of Lawrence’s teammates recently set out the high level of expectations for [more]

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ‘heartbroken’ over James Conner signing with Cardinals

    The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Phil Mickelson had the funniest coaching point for Tom Brady at 3 a.m. ahead of The Match

    This is just ridiculous.

  • Aaron Rodgers hasn’t gathered with his receivers, yet

    Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers [more]

  • When does The Match start today? How to watch Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers

    The fourth installment of The Match takes place Tuesday, pitting Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

  • New England Patriots will soon thank 49ers for passing on Mac Jones

    Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!

  • It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future is in doubt

    It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future is in doubt ahead of training camp as he’s reportedly considering retirement.

  • Xander Schauffele begins U.K. fortnight after tying knot with college sweetheart

    Xander Schauffele is making his Scottish Open debut this week at the Renaissance Club. He’s also teeing it up for the first time as a married man.

  • N’Keal Harry no lock to make Patriots’ roster

    The Patriots chose wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which ordinarily ought to buy him a few years or a safe roster spot. But Harry is no sure thing to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021. Harry is in danger of not making the 53-man roster, according to [more]

  • Mock draft watch: Lions land new franchise QB with the No. 1 pick

    The Lions get the No. 1 pick in the latest from Pro Football Network

  • Simone Biles' Abs Are So Sculpted Relaxing With Her Boyfriend In The Pool

    Who knew white wine pairs well with washboard abs?

  • Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping Tom Brady’s rings in single digits

    Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven [more]

  • ESPN announces Malika Andrews will replace Rachel Nichols at NBA Finals amid internal strife

    Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.

  • Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was offseason priority

    Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health. "I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said.