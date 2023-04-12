Giants held top-30 visits with RB Kendre Miller, DE Bryan Bresee

The New York Giants met with several more potential draft prospects on Tuesday at their headquarters in East Rutherford as part of the Top 30 pre-draft visit program.

Among them were TCU running back Kendre Miller and Clemson defensive end Bryan Bresee. They had also previously met with Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders and Washington State LB Daiyan Henley were in last week, too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 11, 2023

The Giants aren’t just meeting with players at positions they need, they are meeting with players who they believe will be viable NFL contributors.

The Giants are seeking depth along the defensive line and at running back, and Bresee and Miller are two physical players that caught their eye. Bresee will likely be a first-round pick while Miller could go as early as the third round.

McDonald is a solid pass rusher who NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein equates to Randy Gregory without the baggage. Mapu is a safety/linebacker hybrid at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and would fit nicely in coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme.

