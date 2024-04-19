Giants held top-30 visit with UAB wideout Tejhaun Palmer

Veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports that UAB wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer visited with the New York Giants as part of their top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The meeting was previously unreported by NFL insiders.

UAB @UAB_FB wide receiver T.J. Palmer (6-2, 210, 4.45, 35 vertical, 19 bench reps, 10-2 broad jump) regarded as ascending #NFLDraft2024 prospect, visited #Broncos #Jets #Patriots #Giants per sources. Milwaukee native known for his length and contested catch ability, he caught 47… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 19, 2024

Palmer possesses the size, speed, and production combination that teams crave in a wide receiver and has been impressive in his workouts.

Palmer, who sometimes goes by T.J., could be one of the hottest names come next weekend at the NFL draft in Detroit thanks to his wildly impressive relative athletic score (RAS).

Tejhaun Palmer is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 146 out of 3402 WR from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/EMcDixvezR pic.twitter.com/XDKMNEDIeP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2024

If Palmer goes undrafted, he is likely to be considered a priority free agent.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire