Advertisement

Giants held top-30 visit with UAB wideout Tejhaun Palmer

John Fennelly
·1 min read

Veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports that UAB wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer visited with the New York Giants as part of their top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The meeting was previously unreported by NFL insiders.

Palmer possesses the size, speed, and production combination that teams crave in a wide receiver and has been impressive in his workouts.

Palmer, who sometimes goes by T.J., could be one of the hottest names come next weekend at the NFL draft in Detroit thanks to his wildly impressive relative athletic score (RAS).

If Palmer goes undrafted, he is likely to be considered a priority free agent.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire