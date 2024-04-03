Giants head into matchup with the Dodgers on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Dodgers: Robert Anthony Miller (1-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -225, Giants +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 53-28 in home games a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.6 runs per game while giving up 4.3 in the 2023 season.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 4.02 ERA last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: day-to-day (back), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.