Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirms RB Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles

Brian Daboll just told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that Saquon Barkley will play today vs #Eagles. He was questionable with a neck injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

After being questionable for most of the week with a neck injury, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles.

Barkley’s 1,055 yards rank fourth in the NFL and first in the NFC. His eight touchdowns rank one behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, who each have nine and are tied for fifth in the NFL with Ken Walker III.

Barkley is also one of the top receiving backs in the NFL. Through 12 games this season, the former Penn State star has gained 241 yards on 40 receptions.

