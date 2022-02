The Root

Although they play in America’s worst city for Black people, the Pittsburgh Steelers could soon stand out for being the NFL’s only franchise with both a Black head coach and general manager. The team’s current GM, Kevin Colbert, said last week that he plans to step down after this year’s draft in April. The Steelers have already reportedly interviewed two internal candidates, salary cap wizard Omar Khan, who is of Honduran and Indian lineage and pro scouting guru Brandon Hunt, who is African-Ame