Giants HC Joe Judge: Team didn’t get on plane to get into fistfights

The Cleveland Browns face off with the New York Giants in each teams’ second preseason game. Prior to that happening, the two teams will have joint practices in Berea, Ohio.

Joint practices have become common in the NFL as a way for teams to measure themselves against others while protecting players from full game dangers. As noted in a previous piece, the last time the Browns had a joint practice was under Freddie Kitchens, now a coach with the Giants, where the Browns and Indianapolis Colts got very physical with each other.

Around the league, extra fights continue to be a problem during joint practices. With temperatures and humidity high, players have struggled to maintain composure.

Speaking in Berea, New York head coach Joe Judge was asked about expectations for their time with the Browns including fights around the league being a problem. Judge made it clear that he does not expect that from his team:

#NYGiants HC Joe Judge said he has talked to his team and #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has talked to his team about getting good work and avoiding fights in joint practices today and Friday. Judge said we don’t need to be getting on a plane and flying here to get in a fistfight. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 19, 2021

While the two teams may have different goals for the week, hopefully, both sides can keep their calm enough to keep everyone safe. As shared previously, Judge’s camp has not been smooth so far.

As all coaches do, Judge is saying the right thing. With joint practices kicking off, time will tell if the players on the field can uphold those words.