Giants HC Joe Judge on returning to Philadelphia: ‘My in-laws are already buying batteries’

Glenn Erby

Joe Judge grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and attended Lansdale Catholic High School, so he knows the history of the Eagles and Giants rivalry.

The Giants head coach is also aware of the hostile reputation Eagles fans carry across the country and as he prepares for his first matchup against his childhood team, Judge jabbed Eagles fans with a battery joke.


The Eagles (1-4-1) badly need a victory, and a matchup with the Giants (1-5), who won their first game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, could be just the remedy.

