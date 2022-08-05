Giants having a glaring need at swing tackle

The New York Giants appear set at starting offensive tackle with Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal, but there are still notable issues behind them.

Veteran Matt Gono was signed this offseason to play swing tackle for the Giants, but a lingering neck injury is expected to end his career. That leaves the team with Devery Hamilton, Garrett McGhin and Roy Mbaeteka as their remaining reserves.

Hamilton went undrafted in 2021 and McGhin this past April, while Mbaeteka is an international import still very much new to NFL football.

These depth issues have been especially obvious in practice.

Shane Lemeiux, who has taken snaps at guard and center this summer, has expressed a willingness to play tackle if needed. Rookie Josh Ezeudu has also taken snaps as a swing, but the team likely prefers that he remain inside where he is their primary reserve.

Since camp opened, the Giants have held multiple tryouts including three offensive tackles on Thursday. However, the search continues as none have been signed.

This is an issue that general manager Joe Schoen will have no choice but to address, so expect more workouts and tryouts in the coming days, as well as a likely addition or two.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire