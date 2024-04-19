Giants haven’t given Darren Waller a deadline for his retirement decision

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a week away and the New York Giants still don’t know what they’re going to have at the tight end position.

Veteran Darren Waller, who is skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, has not yet decided his future and appears no closer to doing so. Despite that, the Giants have put no pressure on him to reach a conclusion.

“We’re giving Darren his space. We’ve had conversations with Drew Rosenhaus, his agent. He’s kept us in the loop on Darren. We’re giving him his space. Hopefully, he’s going to make a de in the short term, but we’re giving him time and space to make a decision on what he wants to do,” general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Thursday.

“We haven’t given him a deadline.”

Waller recently revealed that he’s unsure if he can commit 100 percent to the game of football, which would seem to indicate that one foot is already out the door.

“I have to make a decision at some point,” Waller told The Athletic in early April. “You have to be 100 percent bought in, for the grind. And I have to make sure I am bringing that to the table, or it’s a disservice to the guys I am suiting up with.

“I also want to give the team time, where whichever way I go, they can prepare for next season. So … it’s a little bit of a difficult decision, but here we are.”

Although the Giants are being remarkably patient with Waller, who they acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, it would benefit them to know his plans ahead of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire