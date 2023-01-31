Giants had slowest wide receivers in the NFL in 2022

We knew the New York Giants wide receivers weren’t the most impressive unit in the NFL this season, but did you know they were the slowest?

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants’ wideouts had the slowest 40-yard dash times in the league when it came to running routes.

Route-weighted 40-yard dash times for every offense's WR room in 2022. Decent way to look at how much speed each team put on the field from the wide receiver position pic.twitter.com/rndz3RBfFI — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 30, 2023

There is an explanation for this. Several, as a matter of fact.

First off, the Giants had the fewest pass plays over 20 yards this season (28) and only five over 40 yards. That is due to the truncated route tree the offense used most of the season and the unusually high number of injuries they incurred at the wideout position this season.

Still, this is an area general manager Joe Schoen would love to improve this offseason, whether that comes through free agency or the NFL draft.

The data also helps the value of Darius Slayton, who is far and away the fastest wide receiver on the Giants’ roster with his 4.39 speed.

Related

Giants pass on Evan Neal in Bleacher Report's 2022 re-draft Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux sparks Twitter beef with 49ers jab Giants' Xavier McKinney: 'We're building something special'

List

4 potential cap casualties for Giants in 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire