Giants had one of NFL’s least productive rookie classes in 2023

The New York Giants made seven selections in the 2023 NFL draft but nearly the entire class missed time last season due to injury.

As a result of those injury issues, their overall production was way down. In fact, Pro Football Focus outlines, the Giants’ 2023 rookie class was among the least productive in all of football.

A small saving grace actually came courtesy of an undrafted rookie — quarterback Tommy DeVito.

26. New York Giants Total rookie snaps: 3,109 Notable rookies: • QB Tommy DeVito (64.4 passing grade) • CB Deonte Banks (48.6 coverage grade, 1.30 yards per coverage snap) • C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (26.9 pass-block grade, 51.3 run-block grade) • WR Jalin Hyatt (58.5 receiving grade, 1.16 yards per route run)

Only the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders fared worse than the Giants.

Despite their underwhelming first season, many of the Giants’ second-year players are expected to play important roles. Cornerback Deonte Banks and center John Michael Schmitz are locked-in starters, while wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and running back Eric Gray will see significant offensive snaps.

The jury remains out on cornerback Tre Hawkins, defensive lineman Jordon Riley, and safety Gervarrius Owens.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire