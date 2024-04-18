Giants have had no contract talks with Darius Slayton

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is not with the team during their first week of offseason workouts because he would like a new deal and his status was a topic of conversation at General Manager Joe Schoen's press conference on Thursday.

Schoen said that "we haven’t had conversations about any type of extension" with the receiver and noted that Slayton signed a two-year deal with the team ahead of the 2023 season. Schoen also pointed out that the work right now is voluntary and that he's been in contact with Slayton's agent about the situation.

“I understand where he's coming from, that's his prerogative to not be here," Schoen said.

Schoen said that nothing about the team's approach to next week's draft changes because Slayton has opted not to attend the workouts and many people had identified wide receiver as a spot of need for the Giants with Slayton on hand.