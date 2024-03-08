Giants had meeting with Russell Wilson on Thursday

Russell Wilson had a meeting with the Giants in New Jersey on Thursday, per multiple reports, as the quarterback began the process of finding a new team.

After meeting with the Giants, Wilson is traveling to Pittsburgh for a discussion with the Steelers.

Wilson, 35, is in the process of being released by the Denver Broncos, who have given him permission to meet with other teams.

Giants GM Joe Schoen has been clear that the team will add a quarterback this offseason, whether via free agency or the draft.

The expectation is that Wilson's next deal will be incredibly cheap, which would allow the Giants (or any team) to add a veteran quarterback with high upside while still having plenty of money to spread around to fill other roster needs.

While Wilson's tenure in Denver didn't end well, he is coming off a relatively strong season.

In 15 games during the 2023-24 campaign, Wilson completed 297 of 447 passes for 3,070 yards while throwing 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

If New York signed Wilson, it would conceivably be for him to start, which would almost certainly spell the beginning of the end of Daniel Jones' tenure in New York. The Giants can easily extricate themselves from his contract after the 2024 season.

Signing Wilson would likely impact the 2024 team in a big way, but it's fair to believe it wouldn't preclude them from also adding a quarterback in the draft.

The Giants have serious interest in J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, with SNY's Connor Hughes reporting that "there were more than a few rumblings at the combine" tying him to Big Blue.

New York could also trade up in the draft in an effort to land one of the top three quarterbacks on most people's boards.