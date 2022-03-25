Giants have met with Kyle Hamilton ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton treated image

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, many of the top prospects have begun meeting with teams whether in-person or over Zoom. Notre Dame standout safety Kyle Hamilton has already started making the rounds and revealed that he’s had a meeting with the Giants.

Hamilton said he had Zoom meetings with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and the aforementioned Giants, according to Pete Sampson of The Athletic. He’s meeting with the Buffalo Bills next.

Interestingly enough, Hamilton -- the consensus best safety in this year’s draft -- has not had ties to the Giants this offseason. In fact, Hamilton was a name being thrown around for the Jets to take with one of their first-round picks, even going as high as No. 4 in many mock drafts as recently as February.

Of course, things change. NFL free agency has been a frenzy this year and the Jets made key acquisitions in their secondary, signing cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead. The Whitehead signing, in particular, could mean the Jets won’t be looking Hamilton’s way when the draft arrives.

For the Giants, their salary cap situation has been a mess and new GM Joe Schoen has made it his mission to get the team below it via cuts, restructurings and signing minimum-salary players.

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants are open to trading either the 5th or 7th overall pick in this year’s draft for a package that includes a first-rounder in 2023. So this meeting with Hamilton could be something or nothing.

Whatever the case is, the Giants have two top-10 picks and are being flexible with how they approach the draft. Will Hamilton’s name be called at No. 5 or 7 for the Giants? Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what the Giants and Jets do as the 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April, 28.