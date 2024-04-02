Giants had dinner with Michael Penix Jr. after his pro day

The New York Giants sent a large contingent to the Washington pro day last week, including head coach Brian Daboll, who got a firsthand look at quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The 23-year-old shined on the field and during his athletic testing, causing some to suggest he could sneak into the mix at the top of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Giants were also impressed and spent a little extra time with Penix after his workout, joining him for dinner in Seattle.

Things are heating up for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: Sources say he had dinner with the #Giants in Seattle after his Pro Day, followed by a private workout with the #Vikings in Seattle. Penix will have top 30s with the #Broncos, #Falcons, #Raiders and #Commanders, per… pic.twitter.com/b4ef1exDYz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2024

The Giants have invested heavily in scouting the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft and seemed poised to add one at some point or another. If they’re blocked out from grabbing one of the top four, perhaps Penix becomes a realistic option — assuming he’s not one of those top four.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein has given Penix a pro comparison of Tua Tagovailoa.

Penix will be a 24-year-old rookie with a history of season-ending injuries at Indiana and impressive production while at Washington. The Huskies’ offensive design helped declutter coverages for Penix, allowing him to throw a higher number of intermediate and deep passes. He plays with smart pocket mobility and a willingness to get rid of the football, which makes it difficult to sack him. His delivery is bundled and his release point is very low, but his monster game against Texas showed flashes of impeccable touch. Penix has plenty of arm but needs to work with more consistent timing between the numbers to eliminate unnecessary contested throws. He’s a pocket passer who was ineffective in 2023 when defenses were able to crank up the heat and make him move his feet. Playing in a shotgun-based spread attack might give him his best chance to succeed, but he needs to prove he can thrive outside of the Washington offense and stay free from injury.

The injury issues may raise a red flag. The Giants already have similar concerns with quarterback Daniel Jones, which is the primary reason they’re potentially seeking alternative options as it is.

