Giants had about 70 players at OTAs

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Giants were among the teams that released a statement through the NFL Players Association saying that they would not participate in voluntary offseason work, but this week most players were in attendance.

About 70 players took part in Friday’s Organized Team Activity, according to the New York Post.

Among the players who chose not to participate were key players in the secondary. They have been getting together for their own training, organized by safety Logan Ryan.

The Giants’ three-day mandatory minicamp takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Giants had about 70 players at OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Titans cornerback Kevin Johnson retires

    Titans cornerback Kevin Johnson is retiring from the NFL at age 28. The Titans announced that they are placing Johnson on the reserve/retired list. Johnson has not been participating in the Titans’ Organized Team Activities. It is unclear when or why he decided to retire. In March, Johnson sounded motivated to keep playing, saying he [more]

  • Ravens waive quarterback Kenji Bahar

    The Ravens announced they have waived rookie quarterback Kenji Bahar. He was the fourth quarterback on their roster. The Ravens now have 87 players on their roster, including three quarterbacks. Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are competing for the top backup spot behind Lamar Jackson. The Ravens signed Bahar before their rookie minicamp after he [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Check: Ranking job security of MLB closers

    There's already been a lot of bullpen shuffling in two months of action, and there's more to come. Fred Zinkie puts closers into tiers to help you understand the evolving landscape.

  • The difference between the Adam Coon and Tim Tebow signings

    With the Titans giving a shot to a former wrestler on Friday, some of the many Tebowmaniacs are arguing that Tennessee’s unconventional move is no different than Jacksonville’s decision to sign former baseball player Tim Tebow. It’s very different. Adam Coon, a three-time All-American wrestler, is a project. Yes, he’s older than the usual fresh-out-of-college [more]

  • Rachel Donaire blazing trails as first woman head trainer for a world champion boxer

    "There are a lot of very knowledgeable women who could do this. I hope you see more of them getting the opportunity so it won’t be a big deal like it is now.”

  • Golden Bear softens treacherous 16th at Muirfield Village, but it's no pushover

    DUBLIN, Ohio - It's hard for most of the players in the Memorial Tournament to imagine there was a ...

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Rory McIlroy to play at Memorial despite withdrawing from pro-am for 'personal reasons'

    Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday’s pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited “personal reasons” for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago. In another medioc

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

    Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with […]

  • Bill Cowher defends Bill Belichick, Spygate: 'It's only cheating if you get caught'

    Bill Cowher lost two huge playoff games to the Patriots over his career.

  • 2021 NBA conference semifinals previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

    The top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers and Hawks respectively beat the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The two franchises last met in the playoffs in 2015.

  • Duran, Hagler, Hearns and Leonard loom large in Showtime's 'The Kings'

    It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 06/02/2021

  • NHL betting: Can Las Vegas rebound after Game 1 thumping?

    There’s plenty of skill and veteran leadership in the Golden Knights' locker room. They will show up in Game 2.

  • Damian Lillard with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021

  • Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams loves ex-teammate Aaron Rodgers, but 'just stay out a minute'

    In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, new Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams became close with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Magic Johnson rips Dennis Schroder, wants him gone: 'I don't think he's a Laker'

    Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.

  • Jon Rahm comes up aces and takes 36-hole Memorial lead

    Defending champion Jon Rahm took dead aim with an 8-iron that dropped for an ace Saturday morning, sending him to a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Memorial. Rahm was among 44 players who had to complete the second round in the rain-delayed event at Muirfield Village. Rahm took bogey from the bunker on the 14th, failed to birdie the par-5 15th, and this his fortunes turned in a hurry.