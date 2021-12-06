Giants guard and quarterback coach test positive for COVID-19

wFt Wes Martin white jersey helmet off practice

The Giants announced the team had two positive COVID tests on Monday.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed that guard Wes Martin and quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski tested positive for the virus. The team is waiting for further testing and are working through the tracers and close contacts, but there is no new information to give at this point.

Judge confirmed that Schuplinski is involved in Zoom meetings with the offense and getting them ready for Sunday’s game. Martin is isolated from the team back at the hotel and both are receiving attention from the team’s medical department.





Martin was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the Giants on Sept. 27, but has only seen action in four games so far this season.

Of course, when positive tests happen in the quarterback room the concern for the availability of the signal-callers is paramount. Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s game with a neck strain and Mike Glennon, who started for the Giants in Week 13, suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins.

If neither quarterback can make Sunday's start due to their own injuries or through the COVID protocol, Jake Fromm is next in line.

The Giants travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday.



