Giants greats impressed with team’s 2022 NFL draft results

When the New York Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with their two top-7 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, most were thrilled with the direction Big Blue went.

Neal, in particular, addressed an issue that has been a problem for a number of years now. The Giants’ hope is that with the core of Andrew Thomas (2020 4th overall pick) and Neal, they begin to move in the right direction and see an immediate improvement along the offensive.

Neal and Thibodeaux have been the talk around town ever since they were drafted a little over a month ago.

Last week, Tom Coughlin’s Jay Fund hosted a number of kids and their families who are dealing with childhood cancer for their Sundae Blitz event at MetLife Stadium. Among those who were in attendance were some former Giants who took time to talk with Giants Wire to talk about the event and more.

They were asked about the Giants most recent draft and if the Giants were finally heading in the right direction.

Chris Snee on Neal

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

“I think they’re headed in the right direction but I’ve been saying that for years, so it’s tough,” Snee said. “I like the Evan Neal pick. I thought he was the best of the bunch of the tackle group. I know there was a mixed opinion all around but I feel like he is a right tackle who can go in and play right away and sure, it won’t be perfect but you’re pretty confident in what you have on both sides at the tackle position and then you just fill in everything else.

“But yeah, I do, I like him — I think he’s big, he’s physical. I think he’s not a great athlete but a good athlete. I like his makeup and his demeanor; just the way he carries himself walking around. I want that guy who’s going to go, ‘I want to move this guy from here to there’ and you don’t see that much anymore. I could be wrong, but I like him.”

Kevin Boothe on Neal and Thibodeaux

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a great draft,” Boothe said. “I think it’s one of those things — I feel like a couple of months ago, I feel like if you polled everyone you would have said, ‘hey, if any team is going to end up with Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux, that would be viewed a win.’ Obviously, it’s very easy to stand back and say everything is great and obviously they have a lot of other draft picks that need to contribute, so we’ll see how it all plays out.

Story continues

“I think that’s the fun thing about the NFL is that every year everyone have the belief that they can win the Super Bowl. And it’s achievable so it’s an exciting year, not only for the Giants but for the 31 other teams and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

David Tyree on the draft and Giants culture

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“I like it. So interestingly enough, it was kind of compared to my draft class where last time you had so many picks,” Tyree said. “I believe it was right on par so for me there is a personal connection in that way and the vibes feel fantastic. Now, I think we’ve all had good feelings in different moments for a few years now. You know the new change (in management) — you want to kind of capitalize on that. But I will say the energy that I perceive from Daboll — I haven’t had any interaction with anyone on the staff yet — it sounds like they have a good bridge of communication and understanding what kind of culture they want to set and it’s more positive than I’ve seen in the past.”

[pickup_prop id=”23863″>

1

1