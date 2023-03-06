Giants greats Eli Manning, Shaun O’Hara offer advice to Aaron Rodgers

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be leaving Green Bay for the bright lights of the Big Apple — not for the New York Giants but for the Jets.

If he does, former Giants greats Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara have some advice for the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player: “Just win!”

“I don’t think Aaron needs any advice from us,” Eli told TMZ Sports. “The guy’s been playing at an unbelievable level for so long, MVP. If he wants to come to New York and play if that’s an option, he’ll think about it.

“He’s had his time in the darkness to debate that. And, he honestly can still play at a high level and come to New York with a young team, they have a talented roster there with the Jets.”

O’Hara simply stated that there is a very easy way to gain acceptance in New York.

“Everything works out if you win,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire