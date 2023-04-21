Giants great Tiki Barber thinks Jets could lose out on Aaron Rodgers

Negotiations between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers over quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue to linger and now doubt is beginning to creep in that a deal will get done.

Retired New York Giants running back Tiki Barber thinks it might not, which would be a nightmare scenario for the Jets.

Tiki the Jets hater strikes again. 😉pic.twitter.com/PXTtIUjidM — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) April 19, 2023

“The Jets might be about to realize their worst nightmare ever,” Barber said on WFAN’s Tiki and Tierney. “They haven’t quite mortgaged their future, because they haven’t given anything away yet for Aaron Rodgers, but they’ve set themselves up with the idea that Aaron Rodgers is going to be their starting quarterback next year, which is gonna give them a chance to get to the Super Bowl and do X, Y, Z and yadda, yadda, yadda.”

The Jets have banked on this deal with the Packers to happen before the start of the 2023 season as their current starting quarterback is Zach Wilson who has looked like a first-round bust. New York has a very talented team that was close to making the playoffs but due to their inconsistent and subpar quarterback play, they came just short.

Many think that Rodgers is the player to put this team over the top and compete for the AFC East title for the first time in more than two decades.

However, Barber (a talented NFL player himself with three Pro Bowls) thinks that the four-time MVP could end up somewhere else. He believes that Rodgers could end up wearing the red and gold next year as a San Francisco 49er.

“It’s just a little crickling of flames starting to burgeon up underneath the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers, as opposed to the Jets, now has some validity,” said Barber. “This team will go get Aaron Rodgers if he’s available. The Jets will be stuck sitting out in the cold with their underwear on.”

Story continues

This seems unlikely given how committed the Jets are, but it is the NFL and all things are possible. Perhaps Barber is just poking a little fun at Gang Green fans . . . or perhaps the Jets really are in for some major heartache.

Related

Giants open to different variety of trades during 2023 NFL draft Giants' Joe Schoen: We have 'viable' in-house candidates to play center Giants used some top-30 visits to potentially eliminate prospects

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire